A 12 year old boy has gone missing in Bemidji. Karsen Trento n-Chandler Smith was reported as a runaway on June 6th, 2022. Karsen was last seen riding his bike on 29th street and Irvine avenue. The Bemidji Police Department is seeking the public’s assistant in locating Karsen. He is 4’11”, 90 lbs, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a red Native American head dress logo. He also had on black jeans and white Nike high top shoes. He was carrying a royal blue Nike backpack with yellow lettering, and his bicycle is red in color.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Bemidji Police Department.

