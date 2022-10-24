12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Semi-Truck Collision

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 12-year-old Bagley boy was injured due to a collision with a semi-truck.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a 2019 Western Star Straight Truck, was traveling northbound on Bagley’s Main Ave. The minor entered the roadway, which caused the driver to swerve in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.

The minor did make contact with the truck and was injured as a result.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the injury was non-life threatening, and the boy has been admitted to a Fargo hospital.

