12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Being Hit By Semi-Truck

Justin OthoudtOct. 24 2022

A 12-year-old Bagley boy was injured this morning when he was hit by a semi-truck in Bagley.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on October 24th at 7:51 a.m., Brady Schmidt, 27, of Bemidji was driving his 2019 Western Star Straight Truck northbound on Bagley’s Main Avenue. The minor entered the roadway, which caused the Schmidt to swerve in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.

The minor did make contact with the truck and was injured as a result.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the injury was non-life threatening, and the boy has been admitted to a Fargo hospital. The State Patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

