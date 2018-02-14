12 People Arrested In Three Drug-Related Search Warrants

In a matter of a few days, the Red Lake Police Department has arrested 12 people through three drug-related search warrants in Red Lake.

According to a post on the Red Lake Police Departments Facebook page, the department says there was a notable uptick in overdoses in the community which led to the department issuing an overdose warning to community members on Friday, February 9th.

The Red Lake Police Department has been aggressive in their investigations regarding the selling of illegal drugs and has concentrated their efforts on both opiates and methamphetamine leading to many search warrants being executed with positive results.

Over a period of three days, the Red Lake Department of Public Safety served and executed three drug-related search warrants at three separate residences resulting in 12 arrests and the seizure of heroin and methamphetamine, recovery of stolen property in addition to locating children at two of three residences.

All parties were transported to the Red Lake Detention Facility and face tribal charges, and some individuals will be extradited for outstanding state felony warrants.

SEARCH WARRANT #1

On Saturday, February 10, the department executed the first search warrant at a rural Red Lake residence and arrested the 4 following individuals and located heroin and methamphetamine and seized cash and items related to drug operations;

Janna Desjarlait, Age 30 – (1-felony warrant) Unlawful sales of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, disorderly house, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

Dezirae Desjarlait, Age 31 – Unlawful sales of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, disorderly house, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

Tessy Johnson, Age 28 – Child Endangerment

Jarrott Demarrias Jr., Age 28 – Child Endangerment

SEARCH WARRANT #2

The second search warrant was also served at another rural Red Lake residence on Sunday, February 11, and resulted in officers arresting four more individuals for drug charges and locating more heroin and methamphetamine and led to the additional seizure of more cash and items associated with drug sales. Officers did locate one individual trying to dump the product down the toilet at the residence when officers arrived in addition to locating a stolen handgun during the search warrant.

Officers also encountered two individuals trying to buy drugs when the search warrant was executed and they were also arrested.

William Cook, Age 25 – (2-felony warrants) Unlawful sales of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, disorderly house, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment, possession of stolen property.

Nicole Leigh Hanson, Age 23 – Unlawful sales of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, disorderly house, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment, possession of stolen property.

Tiffany Haukaas, Age 24 – Unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Kenneth Brun, Age 30 – Unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Search Warrant #3

The last search warrant was served on Monday, February 12, and was executed at what law enforcement officers call a “Trap House” where individuals come together to smoke illegal drugs and get high. Officers located methamphetamine and numerous drug paraphernalia items and a large amount of remnants from previous drug use and arrested four individuals.

Descart Begay, Age 34 – Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April Jo Barrett, Age 42 – Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia

Patrick Desjarlait Jr, Age 29 – Unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Kara Lussier, Age 32 – Unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The department wants to remind everyone in the community to contact law enforcement for any suspicious activity presumed to be drug related. The department says that they will continue to attack and hold those accountable for their actions of bringing drugs into Red Lake communities.