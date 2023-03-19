12-Mile Vehicle Pursuit North of Cass Lake Ends in Arrest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 12-mile vehicle pursuit north of Cass Lake ended with one person arrested and taken into custody.

Due to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Ten Lake Township area, Beltrami County deputies increased their presence in the past week. Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs reports in the early morning hours of March 17th, deputies observed a car matching the description of the suspicious vehicle.

While attempting a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. This led to a pursuit where deputies used stop sticks and deflated three of the vehicle’s tires. The driver, a 54-year-old male, was arrested in Pennington and taken into custody at the Beltrami County Adult Correctional Facility for two felonies – Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle and First-Degree Driving While Impaired – and one misdemeanor of Driving After Cancellation Inimical to Public Safety.

