1,191 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 New Deaths Reported in MN Friday
The state reported 1,191 new cases of COVID-19 reported today, bringing the state’s cumulative total number of cases to 94,189.
The 1,191 cases came from a total of 28,230 test administered for a case positivity rate of 4.2%. Minnesota health officials also reported six new COVID-19 deaths today. One of the deaths was a resident from Cass County who was in their early 70s.
Two new patients were admitted to a hospital and three new patients were admitted into ICU yesterday.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 9
- Cass – 6
- Crow Wing – 13
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 9
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Morrison – 11
- Polk – 7
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 1
- Wadena – 1
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.