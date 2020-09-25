Lakeland PBS

1,191 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 New Deaths Reported in MN Friday

Destiny Wiggins — Sep. 25 2020

The state reported 1,191 new cases of COVID-19 reported today, bringing the state’s cumulative total number of cases to 94,189.

The 1,191 cases came from a total of 28,230 test administered for a case positivity rate of 4.2%. Minnesota health officials also reported six new COVID-19 deaths today. One of the deaths was a resident from Cass County who was in their early 70s.

Two new patients were admitted to a hospital and three new patients were admitted into ICU yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 9
  • Cass – 6
  • Crow Wing – 13
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca –  9
  • Mille Lacs – 4
  • Morrison – 11
  • Polk – 7
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 1
  • Wadena – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

690 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 New Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Beltrami County Seeing Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Minnesota Changing How COVID-19 Hospitalizations Are Reported

MAARCH Working in Bemidji to Keep Families Together

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.