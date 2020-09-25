1,191 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 New Deaths Reported in MN Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,191 new cases of COVID-19 reported today, bringing the state’s cumulative total number of cases to 94,189.

The 1,191 cases came from a total of 28,230 test administered for a case positivity rate of 4.2%. Minnesota health officials also reported six new COVID-19 deaths today. One of the deaths was a resident from Cass County who was in their early 70s.

Two new patients were admitted to a hospital and three new patients were admitted into ICU yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 9

Cass – 6

Crow Wing – 13

Hubbard – 3

Itasca – 9

Mille Lacs – 4

Morrison – 11

Polk – 7

Roseau – 1

Todd – 1

Wadena – 1

