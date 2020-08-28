1,158 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 New Deaths Reported in MN on Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,158 new coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths from the virus today.

Of those who died, two people were in their 50s, seven were in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and one was in their 90s. Six of the 13 deaths were people in long-term care or assisted living.

The 1,158 new cases came from 21,144 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.5%. Health officials say the high number of cases and tests are due to inconsistent reporting from a lab based out of Burnsville.

Hospitalizations increased by one today to 305 people. 139 people are in ICU, which is five more than yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 30 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin County – 1

Beltrami County – 6

Cass County – 1

Crow Wing County – 3

Itasca County – 8

Morrison County – 2

Mille Lacs County – 3

Polk County – 3

