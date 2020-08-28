Lakeland PBS

1,158 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 New Deaths Reported in MN on Thursday

Lakeland News — Aug. 27 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,158 new coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths from the virus today.

Of those who died, two people were in their 50s, seven were in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and one was in their 90s. Six of the 13 deaths were people in long-term care or assisted living.

The 1,158 new cases came from 21,144 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.5%. Health officials say the high number of cases and tests are due to inconsistent reporting from a lab based out of Burnsville.

Hospitalizations increased by one today to 305 people. 139 people are in ICU, which is five more than yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 30 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin County – 1
  • Beltrami County – 6
  • Cass County – 1
  • Crow Wing County – 3
  • Itasca County – 8
  • Morrison County – 2
  • Mille Lacs County – 3
  • Polk County – 3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Movie Theater to Reopen 7 Days a Week

Families Could Experience Anxiety with Upcoming School Year

COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program Offering $100 Million to Help with Housing Stability

Bemidji Boys & Girls Club to Reopen After-School Programming

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.