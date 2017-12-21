Backroads: Jim Olsen

- Home
- Support
- Lakeland News
- Watch Shows
- Community
- Shop
- About
Instrumentalist guitarist Jim Olsen joins us at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji for a performance. Jim also talks about when he first became interested in the harp guitar.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More
JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More
The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More
Can't wait to see it!... Read More