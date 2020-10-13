1,150 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Tuesday
The state reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths today, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area. The state also reported 1,150 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s cumulative case total to 114,574.
The 1,150 cases came from a total of 19,444 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 5.9%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 10
- Cass – 6
- Crow Wing – 3
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 15
- Koochiching – 2
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mille Lacs – 11
- Morrison – 4
- Polk – 12
- Todd – 8
- Wadena – 4
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.