1,150 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Tuesday

Betsy Melin — Oct. 13 2020

The state reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths today, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area. The state also reported 1,150 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s cumulative case total to 114,574.

The 1,150 cases came from a total of 19,444 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 5.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 10
  • Cass – 6
  • Crow Wing – 3
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 15
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 11
  • Morrison – 4
  • Polk – 12
  • Todd – 8
  • Wadena – 4

