115 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday
The state reported 4 new COVID-19 related deaths and 115 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. One of the new deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A person in Todd county aged between 80-84
The new cases came from 13,941 tests for a case positivity rate of 0.825%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 15 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin-1
- Beltrami – 2
- Cass-1
- Crow Wing – 2
- Itasca – 1
- Mille Lacs- 2
- Morrison-1
- Wadena – 5
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.