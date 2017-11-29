Caution Urged On Area Lakes

With ice forming on many area lakes, ice anglers have got the itch to go out and catch some fish. However with early ice conditions changing daily, venturing out on the ice can be deadly.

Across the region looks can be extremely decieving on many area lakes. Where the lake appears to be frozen, its really not and its always best to check ahead before you venture out onto the lake.

At Destination Sporting Goods in Bemidji, anglers have been coming in over the past week for supplies and bait. But with every customer anxious to get out on the lake, employees have been sharing a word of caution.

What may be encouraging anglers to get a jump start on the fishing season is the growing popularity and the technology with ice fishing equipment. However, patience strongly advised.

With the extreme weather conditions, law enforcement encourages using common sense and to check with the professionals when it comes to ice conditions.

For the latest ice conditions you can call Destination sporting goods fishing hotline at (218) 444-PIKE.