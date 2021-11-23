Lakeland PBS

11,455 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Nov. 23 2021

The state today reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 11,455 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers represent data from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Two people from Aitkin County, one between the ages of 70 and 74 and the other between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Wadena County between the ages of 80 and 84

The new cases came from 111,208 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 788 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 25
  • Beltrami – 81
  • Cass – 59
  • Clearwater – 20
  • Crow Wing – 146
  • Hubbard – 59
  • Itasca – 106
  • Koochiching – 22
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 74
  • Morrison – 73
  • Polk – 35
  • Roseau – 26
  • Todd – 35
  • Wadena – 20

