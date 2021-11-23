11,455 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN
The state today reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 11,455 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers represent data from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Two people from Aitkin County, one between the ages of 70 and 74 and the other between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person from Wadena County between the ages of 80 and 84
The new cases came from 111,208 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.3%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 788 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 25
- Beltrami – 81
- Cass – 59
- Clearwater – 20
- Crow Wing – 146
- Hubbard – 59
- Itasca – 106
- Koochiching – 22
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 5
- Mille Lacs – 74
- Morrison – 73
- Polk – 35
- Roseau – 26
- Todd – 35
- Wadena – 20
