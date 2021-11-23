11,455 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 11,455 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers represent data from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

Two people from Aitkin County, one between the ages of 70 and 74 and the other between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Wadena County between the ages of 80 and 84

The new cases came from 111,208 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 788 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 25

Beltrami – 81

Cass – 59

Clearwater – 20

Crow Wing – 146

Hubbard – 59

Itasca – 106

Koochiching – 22

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 5

Mille Lacs – 74

Morrison – 73

Polk – 35

Roseau – 26

Todd – 35

Wadena – 20

