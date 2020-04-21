114 New Cases of COVID-19, Nine More Deaths Reported on Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which raised Minnesota’s total to 2,470. The department also reported nine new deaths to raise the state’s total to 143.

Most who have died have been elderly with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, kidney disease, hypertension, and other chronic health conditions. The median age of those who have died is 84.

There were a few new cases in the Lakeland viewing area over the weekend, making 46 in all:

Crow Wing County – 20

Beltrami County – 5

Cass County – 4

Clearwater, Polk, and Todd Counties – 3

Itasca County – 2

Aitkin, Koochiching, Mahnomen, Mille Lacs, Morrison, and Roseau – 1

The only death in Lakeland country was reported in Mille Lacs County.

