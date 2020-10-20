Lakeland PBS

1,120 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 20 2020

Minnesota health officials reported 1,120 new COVID-19 cases today along with seven new COVID-19 related deaths.

The state now records COVID-19 cases into two parts, the newly reported number of confirmed cases and the newly number of probable cases. Data today shows that 1,108 cases were reported as confirmed and 12 were reported as probable cases. This gives a total of 1,120 newly reported cases.

Two of today’s reported deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. One of the deaths came from a resident in Mille Lacs County between the ages of 90-94. The second death came from a resident in Todd County, also between the ages of 90-94.

The 1,120 new cases came from a total of 13,852 test for a case positivity rate of 8%. Yesterday, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said weekly case growth was up 9.6%, compared to testing rate growth of 7.8%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 183 new cases in following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 30
  • Cass – 9
  • Clearwater – 8
  • Crow Wing – 36
  • Hubbard – 25
  • Itasca – 8
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 8
  • Morrison – 20
  • Polk – 11
  • Roseau – 6
  • Todd – 8
  • Wadena – 9

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

