1,120 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 New Deaths Reported Monday in MN

The state today reported four new COVID-19 releated deaths along with 1,120 new coronavirus cases. None of the cases were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 24,784 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.5%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now up to 4.5%, but is still below the caution threshold of 5.0%.

The state also released data today showing that nearly all the COVID-19 infections are from people who are unvaccinated. Out of the 2.9 million people in Minnesota that have been fully vaccinated, only 5,599 have been infected with COVID-19, meaning 0.19% of those vaccinated have tested positive for the disease. The rest of the positive tests are from unvaccinated individuals.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 62 confirmed cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 7

Cass – 4

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 11

Hubbard – 4

Itasca – 13

Koochiching – 1

Moorison – 4

Roseau – 5

Todd – 6

Wadena – 1

