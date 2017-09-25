DONATE

11-Year-Old Raises Big Bucks For Alzheimer’s Association

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 25 2017
While most 11-year-old’s are occupied playing video games, Ella Pusc has been busy raising over $7,500 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“My great grandma was my best friend,” said Ella Pusc. “I don’t want it to happen to any other people.”

Ella is raising money and participating in the walk in honor of her great-grandma Tiny.

“My mother inspired her. They got a lot of really good right before my mother died. They were like best friends,” said Dave Eckman. They would take care of each other, comb each others hair, put on finger nail polish and it was like they were the same age.”

Ella shared some favorite stories of her great grandma during the opening ceremony.

“Little Ella being so dedicated just makes us feel so good,” said Eckman. “She has the community in mind not just a selfish little girl.”

Team Tiny joined 400 other walkers for the Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Baxter.

“There is incredible support here in the Brainerd Lakes Area,” said Brenda Conley the Alzheimer’s Association Community Engagement Manager. “It’s exciting to seethe growth of this event and to build awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and all dementia in this community.”

During the walk participants carry a flower to demonstrate how Alzheimer’s has affected their lives.

“They can look around and know they are not alone in dealing with this,” said Linda Lorentzen Alzheimer’s Association Chief Strategy Officer.

All of the colors on the flowers represent something different, like the purple one that represents someone who’s lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s.

With 92,000 people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in the state of Minnesota, the idea of tackling the disease head on seems overwhelming but not impossible.

“You think can any one person really do anything? The answer is yes,” said Lorentzen.

Ella is proof that big change can come in small packages.

It’s the future and people fighting to make a difference so hopefully someday our children and our children’s children won’t have to deal with this disease. It’s very inspirational,” said Conley.

The money raised will help with programs; services and research efforts to one day end the disease.

