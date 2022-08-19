Lakeland PBS

11-Year-Old Nevis Boy Looks to Build a Local Skate Park

Mary BalstadAug. 18 2022

An 11-year-old boy is taking initiative to make his birthday wish a reality. Liam Gustafson is working on raising funds to build a skate park in the town of Nevis and has already made progress on this project less than a year later.

Gustafson started this journey by writing a letter to the Nevis City Council. He then spoke in front of the council and over Zoom with Minnesota politicians to advocate for a finance bill. This work is to bring a skate park to Nevis, as the closest one is almost an hour away in Bemidji.

After celebrating his 11th birthday at at the Bemidji Skate Park, Gustafson’s dream started to take form. Now, he has a hand-made model of what he looks for in a skate park. He says he also plans to make an updated one.

Gustafson has already secured the land from the city council. It is a downhill plot that is located right next to the ice rink along Village Road. It is also located near the school. Gustafson’s classmates even shared their enthusiasm for this project, holding a vote to choose the name “Wild Tiger Skate Park.”

According to the Tony Hawk Foundation, a skate park in a town the size of Nevis would cost between $200,000 and $300,000. It would also take 1 to 4 years to full construct.

The plans for the skate park include making it primarily out of concrete so less maintenance would be required from the city. The Gustafsons are currently fundraising, and their latest effort, a bake sale in collaboration with Liam’s classmates, raised almost $2,000.

“I don’t even have words on how proud I am of all the things that he’s done,” said Liam’s mother Heidi Gustafson. “He does get nervous, but he always comes through.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Pohl Children’s Foundation Holds Community Outreach Fundraiser in Baxter

Sanford Health Taco Fest Fundraiser Returns During Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

Two People Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Nevis

100+ Women Who Care Come Together to Support Good Causes in Brainerd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.