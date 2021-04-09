11 People Arrested for Trespassing in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Friday, April 9th, Bemidji police officers responded to a report of individuals locking themselves to the fence and access gate of Enbridge’s Bemidji office.

When the officers reported to the scene, individuals had secured themselves to the gates with bicycle locks and other devices. Enbridge requested they be removed from their property. Bemidji officers told the individuals to remove themselves from the fence for nearly 40 minutes.

Eleven individuals remained locked to the access gates and to each other. The locking devices were removed and the Bemidji police officers arrested these individuals and transported them to the Beltrami County Jail.

The following list of individuals were arrested for trespassing on private property and obstructing the legal process:

Lisa Blanton, 50, of East Alton, Illinois

Khalea Edwards, 23, of St. Louis, Missouri

Alexander Cohen, 25, of St. Louis Missouri

Adam Marquardt, 21, of Evanston, Illinois

Carly Benusa, 21, of Moorhead, Minnesota

Ishmaiah, 20, of Hazelwood, Missouri

Leah Stillman, 20, Minnetonka, Minnesota

Jessica Getting, 22, of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

Danijela Bule, 29, of St. Louis, Missouri

Emily Ehley, 29, Alton, Illinois

In addition to the ten names listed, one woman, estimated 25 years old, refused to identify herself to the officers, and remains unknown to Corrections staff at the Beltrami County Jail.

The Bemidji Police Department was assisted by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Beltrami County Jail, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Fire Department, Bemidji Ambulance Service, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

