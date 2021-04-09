Lakeland PBS

11 People Arrested for Blocking Entrances to Enbridge Office in Bemidji

Chris BurnsApr. 9 2021

11 Enbridge Line 3 pipeline protestors were arrested today for blocking entrances to the Enbridge office in Bemidji.

On Friday, April 9, Bemidji police officers responded to a report of individuals locking themselves to the fence and access gate of Enbridge’s Bemidji office. When the officers reported to the scene, individuals had secured themselves to the gates with bicycle locks and other devices. Enbridge requested they be removed from their property. Bemidji officers told the individuals to remove themselves from the fence for nearly 40 minutes.

Eleven individuals remained locked to the access gates and to each other. The locking devices were removed and the Bemidji police officers arrested these individuals and transported them to the Beltrami County Jail.

The following list of individuals were arrested for trespassing on private property and obstructing the legal process:

  • Lisa Blanton, 50, of East Alton, Illinois
  • Khalea Edwards, 23, of St. Louis, Missouri
  • Alexander Cohen, 25, of St. Louis Missouri
  • Adam Marquardt, 21, of Evanston, Illinois
  • Carly Benusa, 21, of Moorhead, Minnesota
  • Ishmaiah, 20, of Hazelwood, Missouri
  • Leah Stillman, 20, Minnetonka, Minnesota
  • Jessica Getting, 22, of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin
  • Danijela Bule, 29, of St. Louis, Missouri
  • Emily Ehley, 29, Alton, Illinois

In addition to the ten names listed, one woman, estimated 25 years old, refused to identify herself to the officers, and remains unknown to Corrections staff at the Beltrami County Jail.

The Bemidji Police Department was assisted by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Beltrami County Jail, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Fire Department, Bemidji Ambulance Service, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

