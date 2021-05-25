Lakeland PBS

11 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 256 New Cases Reported Tuesday

Betsy Melin — May. 25 2021

The state reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths and 256 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. One of the new deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A person in Cass County aged 70-74

The new cases came from 7,251 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 32 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 3
  • Crow Wing – 4
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca – 11
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 2
  • Morrison – 1
  • Polk – 1
  • Wadena – 1

