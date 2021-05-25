11 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 256 New Cases Reported Tuesday
The state reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths and 256 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. One of the new deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A person in Cass County aged 70-74
The new cases came from 7,251 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 32 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 3
- Crow Wing – 4
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 11
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Morrison – 1
- Polk – 1
- Wadena – 1
