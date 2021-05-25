11 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 256 New Cases Reported Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths and 256 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. One of the new deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:

A person in Cass County aged 70-74

The new cases came from 7,251 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 32 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 3

Cass – 3

Crow Wing – 4

Hubbard – 3

Itasca – 11

Koochiching – 1

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 1

Polk – 1

Wadena – 1

