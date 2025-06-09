10th Anniversary of Bemidji’s Shaynowishkung Statue Recognized

The Beltrami County Historical Society in Bemidji commemorated the 10th anniversary of the current statue honoring Shaynowishkung at Library Park on Saturday.

Shaynowishkung, whose name means “He Who Rattles” in Ojibwemowin, was described as an orator and spokesperson who helped address difficult issues facing people in northwest Minnesota. In June of 2015, a statue was dedicated to Shaynowishkung (labeled later in his life as Chief Bemidji) as a testament to ongoing community healing.

“This statue was placed not as a celebration, but as an acknowledgment—an acknowledgment of a man whose life and legacy reflect both the strength of Ojibwe people and the painful complexities of a time when survival often meant impossible choices,” said Beltrami County Historical Society Executive Director Emily Thabes during the ceremony.

“I saw all the lovely photos from 10 years ago reminding me and filling my heart up with all that wonderful community spirit,” said statue committee member Carolyn Jacobs.

10 years later, the statue still stands where it was first commemorated.

“We are here to honor not just a man, but the enduring strength of the Ojibwe people, the connections to the land that remain unbroken, and the responsibility we all share to understand history in its fullness,” Thabes emphasized.

The original sculptor of the statue, Gareth Curtiss, even drove from his home in Montana to celebrate one of his favorite pieces.

“I’ve done over 60 statues; I study, do the research and everything,” Curtiss told Lakeland News. “A long time is devoted to each one. A year and a half, two years I’ll be working on a project. So, I mean, I know these people or subjects very intimately. This one really spoke to my heart.”

Shaynowishkung’s life spanned through three critical eras during which the Ojibwe lost over 96% of their land. On Saturday, the Beltrami County Historical Society wanted to show that Anishinaabe communities continue to practice and live a good life honoring the resilience shown by ancestors like Shaynowishkung.

“He always opened his arms and he lived through a great era with the treaties and allotment,” said Mariah Ortiz, a descendant of Shaynowishkung. “He always was respectful and he wanted the peace between the settlers, and he always was opening and welcoming to them.”

“Today is about holding space for all of these stories; the complicated, the beautiful, the painful, and the enduring,” added Thabes.

After the ceremony at Library Park, some in attendance walked from the statue to the historic homesite of Shaynowishkung just east of the Mississippi River. They then walked back to the Beltrami County History Center for the reflection program.