10,913 New COVID-19 Cases, 51 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Nov. 16 2021

The state today reported 51 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 10,913 new coronavirus cases. Today’s data represents numbers from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The state is struggling with some of the nation’s highest rates of new infections. Minnesota had seen the country’s worst rate over the past week, but new federal data shows that Michigan has overtaken Minnesota.

There were 11 deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • Four people from Beltrami County: one person each between the ages of 40 and 44, 50 and 54, 55 and 59, and 90 and 94.
  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 55 and 59
  • Three people from Morrison County: one person between the ages of 55 and 59 and two people between the ages of 90 and 94
  • One person from Todd County between the ages of 50 and 54

The new cases came from 100,889 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 804 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 14
  • Beltrami – 118
  • Cass – 59
  • Clearwater – 14
  • Crow Wing – 74
  • Hubbard – 33
  • Itasca – 127
  • Koochiching – 25
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 12
  • Mille Lacs – 78
  • Morrison – 84
  • Polk – 24
  • Roseau – 47
  • Todd – 59
  • Wadena – 35

