10,877 New COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 49 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 10,877 new coronavirus cases.
There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 70 and 74
The seven-day average for case positivity has reached another new record today, with 19.8% of tests coming back positive. There are also now 138.9 new cases per 100,000 people, breaking a record set yesterday where there were 135.5 cases per 100,000.
There are currently 1,508 people hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase from a week ago when 1,407 were hospitalized. But ICU hospitalizations have trended down, with 257 ICU beds currently in use compared to 285 a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 324 cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 6
- Beltrami – 35
- Cass – 21
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 47
- Hubbard – 31
- Itasca – 29
- Koochiching – 7
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 25
- Morrison – 37
- Polk – 29
- Roseau – 19
- Todd – 23
- Wadena – 8
