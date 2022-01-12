10,877 New COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 49 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 10,877 new coronavirus cases.

There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 70 and 74

The seven-day average for case positivity has reached another new record today, with 19.8% of tests coming back positive. There are also now 138.9 new cases per 100,000 people, breaking a record set yesterday where there were 135.5 cases per 100,000.

There are currently 1,508 people hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase from a week ago when 1,407 were hospitalized. But ICU hospitalizations have trended down, with 257 ICU beds currently in use compared to 285 a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 324 cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 35

Cass – 21

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 47

Hubbard – 31

Itasca – 29

Koochiching – 7

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 25

Morrison – 37

Polk – 29

Roseau – 19

Todd – 23

Wadena – 8

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today