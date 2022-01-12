Lakeland PBS

10,877 New COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Jan. 12 2022

The state today reported 49 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 10,877 new coronavirus cases.

There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 70 and 74

The seven-day average for case positivity has reached another new record today, with 19.8% of tests coming back positive. There are also now 138.9 new cases per 100,000 people, breaking a record set yesterday where there were 135.5 cases per 100,000.

There are currently 1,508 people hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase from a week ago when 1,407 were hospitalized. But ICU hospitalizations have trended down, with 257 ICU beds currently in use compared to 285 a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 324 cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 35
  • Cass – 21
  • Clearwater – 3
  • Crow Wing – 47
  • Hubbard – 31
  • Itasca – 29
  • Koochiching – 7
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 25
  • Morrison – 37
  • Polk – 29
  • Roseau – 19
  • Todd – 23
  • Wadena – 8

