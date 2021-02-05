1,054 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths Reported Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,054 new COVID-19 cases along with 22 related deaths on Friday.

One of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area:

A Morrison County resident between the ages of 65-69

The new cases came from 38,947 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.7%.

The department said 475,200 Minnesotans had received at least their first vaccine dose as of Tuesday, including 128,694 who had also had their second shot. Ehresmann said the state expects to receive another 83,825 doses next week.

That’s down from about 98,000 this week, which Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm pointed out included extra doses from a one-time availability.

In the Lakeland viewing area the state reported 60 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 4

Cass – 4

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 9

Hubbard – 1

Itasca – 11

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 6

Morrison – 5

Polk – 8

Roseau – 3

Todd – 3

