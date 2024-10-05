100s Learn About Electric Vehicles at 6th Annual EV Car Show in Bemidji

National Drive Electric Week, which aims to show the many benefits of all-electric and hybrid vehicles, is celebrated from September 27th through October 6th. For the occasion, Beltrami Electric Cooperative partnered with Otter Tail Power to hold their 6th Annual EV Car Show in Bemidji.

The show is held to give the public a chance to get up-close and personal with a wide variety of electric vehicles.

“This is our sixth EV Car Show ride-and-drive event, and I think just by the looks of it, it seems to be growing in popularity every year,” said Mike Birkeland, Beltrami Electric Cooperative Member Experience Vice President. “You know, a lot of people here tonight, a lot of interest in this technology.”

Beltrami Electric and Otter Tail Power invited members of the community who own electric vehicles to bring them to the show and put them on display so attendees can ask any questions they may have on EVs.

“People worry about the range and in terms of how far you can go on a battery charge or even, you know, how much does a winter weather impact the battery?” added Birkeland. “Well, here’s an opportunity for people to get firsthand answers to those types of questions.”

There were over 20 vehicles in total at the show, including a Ford Mustang, pickup trucks, and utility vehicles. The most popular EVs during the show were a new electric school bus used by Red Lake Schools and a Tesla Cybertruck.

Red Lake Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz said, “A lot of people have been asking, first of all, just how do they work in general and what’s the range? And are we worried about losing some of that range in the winter time? And so, we answer those questions.”

“I’ve always had an interest in the automotive industry, so traditionally [it had been] like little sports cars, like Mini Coopers, but I’m always interested in new technology,” explained Cameron Chisholm, owner of the Cybertruck. “I took a leap in 2017, ended up taking over the end of a lease on a BMW i3, and within three days it was my daily driver and I just love the instant torque, and ever since I’ve been following especially Tesla very closely.”

Those at the show got a chance to drive or ride along in some different electric vehicles and learn more while on the road.

“When you think about the technology, I think about my kids,” says Birkeland, “They used to drive those little plastic Jeep trucks around that were battery powered as kids. So it’s not really a foreign idea to be thinking about this battery-powered vehicles and things like that for a certain age and certain generation. Now, my generation, you know, I’m still learning about it myself, but these are great opportunities to do that.”

The EV Car Show also featured a number of electric tools like lawnmowers, snow plows, and even chainsaws to show the multitude of ways products can be powered by electricity and batteries.