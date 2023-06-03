$10,000 Reward Offered for Info on International Falls Arson Fire
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about an arson fire in International Falls.
The reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects who started a fire at an apartment building in the city in the early morning hours of May 26th.
Anyone who has any information should contact the International Falls Police Department at 218-283-1900 or Koochiching County Dispatch at 218-283-4416.
