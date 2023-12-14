$10,000 Reward Being Offered for Info on Hit-and-Run That Killed Onamia Doctor

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

There is now a $10,000 reward for information about a hit-and-run collision that killed an Onamia doctor who was walking her dogs along a Mille Lacs County road last month.

Cathy Donovan was struck while she was walking along Highway 169 near Grand Casino Mille Lacs just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 13. Authorities have not been able to find the person who hit Donovan and left her to die alongside the road.

At a press conference today announcing the new reward, police officials pleaded for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“Someone out there knows something,” said Minnesota State Patrol Chief Col. Matt Langer. “And for us, all we need is one phone call, one email, one anonymous text that gets to the right place. … If it was you who was driving and you were involved, the right thing to do is to get this off your chest and to come forward.”

“Dr. Donovan was well known in our county for over 20 years,” said Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton. “She’s personally been my doctor on several occasions. And so, this has had a huge hit our community. Almost every single first responder that came to this scene personally knew her, so that was very difficult for them.”

At the press conference, family members also expressed their grief at Donovan’s death and tearfully asked someone to come forward with information.

“I’m having a hard time accepting the fact that Cathy is dead,” said her father, George Donovan. “She’ll never be on the other end of the telephone.”

“Cathy lived a life of compassion and integrity. And we are asking that the public demonstrate that same compassion and integrity as we seek the person who killed her,” added Dr. Robin Councilman, Donovan’s twin sister.

Minnesota State Patrol officers say law enforcement has been investigating numerous tips in the case, but they are still looking for crucial information. They would like to speak to the driver of the vehicle pictured on the right, which was in the area when the hit-and-run happened.

The vehicle was northbound and is a darker color four-door car or SUV with full-width tail lights that could extend across the back. The color is possibly blue or metallic gray, but not black. It has black or dark rims. It may not have front end damage but possibly had minor hood and windshield damage.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s tip line at 320-983-8346. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers MN at their website or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

