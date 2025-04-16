100+ Women Who Care in Bemidji Raises $17,000 for Local Boys & Girls Club

For the past year, 100+ Women Who Care Bemidji Area has raised several thousands of dollars for local non-profits through their 60-minute fundraising events. Last Thursday, over 160 women flooded the Loft Event Center in downtown Bemidji for the group’s second spring fundraiser.

In less than one year since the local chapter was formed, women have raised over $20,000 for local non-profits. Each year, it’s grown a lot in size to the point where they may have to change their name to 200+ Women Who Care for their next event.

“If we just keep building this energy and building this energy, and people can come two out of the three times, just think of the difference we’re going to make to the nonprofits,” said Kay Mack, Chair for 100+ Women Who Care Bemidji Area, at Thursday’s event.

The group raised over $11,000 during their kickoff event last spring and $14,000 during their fall event. That kind of money can be very impactful to whomever the women vote on to receive the donation.

“We had an expense come up that we didn’t even realize that we were going to need, and we needed to update our whole fire system,” said Lindsey Pryor, Executive Director of Village of Hope, an emergency shelter that received money from 100+ Women Who Care’s full fundraiser. “That was a really big expense, it was about $13,000. It hit perfectly, and I almost cried about it because we didn’t have that in our budget.”

After the women cast their votes between the four randomly chosen nonprofits in the area, it was revealed that 100+ Women Who Care raised $16,500, once again a record amount of money. All those funds will be going to the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area.

“It was so wonderful to be nominated by women in this community, to be able to share about the Boys & Girls Club,” said Emily Fairchild, Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area VP of Resource Development. “What an impact $16,500 will have at our Boys & Girls Club.”

Plans are already in place for where that money is going to go, because the bathrooms at the Boys & Girls Club have been in desperate need of some upgrades.

“In total, between 110 and 120 teens share one bathroom,” emphasized Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area Executive Director Andrea Kent, “and then they have to all stand in line, and in that, they would be absent from these core programs. The more that we can keep them in their program space—a quick run to the bathroom and get back in the program space—the better it is for those teens in their learning and their development.”

Even after Thursday’s gathering, the fundraising wasn’t done yet. When 100+ Women Who Care organizers arrived at the Boys & Girls Club to hand off the check, they decided to pull out their wallets to make it an even $17,000 donation.

“These women are leaders in our community and they are generous and they understand commitment to our community, and they also understand that what we’re going to be doing with it is going to be really, really great for our teens and tweens,” added Kent.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area says it hopes the construction for their new bathrooms will be complete later this fall. The club also told Lakeland News that without this donation from 100+ Women Who Care, there was the possibility of having to close that part of the building.