100+ Women Who Care Fundraiser in Bemidji to Kick Off This Week

After seeing the Brainerd Lakes Area’s 100+ Women Who Care fundraisers on Lakeland News, Bemidji’s Kay Mack decided to bring the idea to her hometown.

100 Women Who Care was started in 2006 by Karen Dunigan of Jackson, Michigan to raise money to cover the cost of cribs for new mothers. The event has expanded since then and has now found its way to Northern Minnesota, where women come together to raise money for local nonprofits.

The 100+ Women Who Care Bemidji group says they don’t underestimate the importance of their donations.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Keg N’ Cork in downtown Bemidji. Organizers recommend those who attend the event bring only cash or checks.