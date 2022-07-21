Lakeland PBS

100+ Women Who Care Come Together to Support Good Causes in Brainerd

Ryan BowlerJul. 20 2022

The Brainerd Lakes Area group “100+ Women Who Care” is determined to help support non-profits in the area to strengthen the community. The group held its quarterly event Monday night to raise money for local organizations.

A group of over 100 women meet four times per year to donate $100 each to a local non-profit organization. When these individual gifts are combined, they are amplified and become a powerful force for doing good work in the area.

At each event, non-profits give a short presentation on what their organization is all about, leaving it up to those in attendance to vote for where they think their donations should go. Two non-profits are then awarded at least $10,000.

This time around, Camp Journey, a camp hosted at Confidence Learning Center which helps kids and teens that have experienced the death of a loved one, and Be a Pal, which provides pen pals to adults in senior living facilities, received $11,000 each.

The women are also challenging someone to start to new group called “100+ Men Who Care” to better serve the community.

By — Ryan Bowler

