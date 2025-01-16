100 Rescue Bags Donated Across Northland During Human Trafficking Prevention Month

January is known as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, an important time to reflect on the resilience of trafficking survivors and recognize the efforts of those who work tirelessly to fight human trafficking. That includes efforts made by two women in northern Minnesota who helped provide 100 rescue bags for survivors of human trafficking.

From high-profile cities in the United States to the rural Northland of Minnesota, human trafficking is an epidemic that impacts communities everywhere and has become the second most profitable illegal industry in the US, with sex trafficking being the most common type.

“Sex trafficking and sexual exploitation is running rampant throughout the country, and it is such a heinous and horrific crime that’s done against men, women, and children,” said Holly Mattfield, Support Within Reach Sexually Exploited Youth Coordinator.

The FBI Minneapolis Citizens Academy Alumni Association offers a program that provides rescue bags to organizations that help survivors of human trafficking.

“I thought maybe up in the Northland we could also obtain these so that we can help other programs out, so that we can provide these to survivors of trafficking and exploitation,” says Bobbi Hafar, North Home Children & Family Services Safe Harbor Coordinator.

“We wanted to be able to provide these to any sexually exploited youth that potentially we would come across and come in contact with or any other organizations,” added Mattfield.

Inside the bags are a number of items a victim of human trafficking may need just in case they have just escaped a dire situation.

“There’s like a whole set of clothes, there’s toiletries, hygiene products, razors, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, there’s a water bottle,” listed Mattfield. “We have even a coloring book and some markers in there with a blanket and just some cards and just reminding people that they’re they’re cared for and they’re loved.”

“We come across a lot of people that are in need of basic needs sometimes, especially when they’re fleeing unsafe situations,” added Hafar. “You don’t think about grabbing the essentials. It’s just a sense of comfort.”

Mattfield and Hafar know that human trafficking won’t be going away, but they’ve always been determined to help survivors of trafficking in any way they can.

“There’s not much you can do, but if we can provide bags for people, then that’s – just want to show we care,” said Mattfield.

“Ultimately, this is my passion,” said Hafar. “We are all human and sometimes we go through pretty traumatic things, and I think it’s just important so that people have support and they know that they are cared for and they have somebody that can be there to listen to them, especially when they’re going through something so hard. Just being there for somebody is the best thing you can do, just helping others.”

If you are or know someone that is a victim or survivor of human trafficking, you are asked to call or text the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.