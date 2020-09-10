Lakeland PBS

100 Most Traveled Days on Minnesota Roads Prove Deadly

Betsy Melin — Sep. 10 2020

Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day are known as the 100 most-traveled days on Minnesota roads. They again proved to be a tragic time in 2020. According to the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) preliminary figures, there were 152 deaths this summer. That is 60 percent of all traffic fatalities so far this year. Last summer there were 136 death, representing only 43 percent of fatalities during the same time period.

Of those deaths, at least eight were known to be distraction-related, compared with 10 in 2019. 50 were speed-related, compared with 30 in 2019. 40 are alcohol-related, compared with 42 in 2019. 36 were not wearing their seat belts, compared with 22 in 2019. 36 were motorcyclists, compared with 34 last year. Of the 36 motorcyclists who died, 27 were not wearing a helmet, compared with 23 in 2019. 14 were pedestrians, compared with seven in 2019. Four were bicyclists, compared with five in 2019. 110 were males, while 41 were female, and one was not reported, compared with 92 males and 44 females in 2019.

According to preliminary data, DPS-OTS report 255 fatalities on Minnesota roads so far this year. That compares with 246 fatalities this time last year.

