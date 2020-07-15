Lakeland PBS

$100 Million Housing Assistance Program Announced For Those Affected By COVID-19

Lakeland News — Jul. 15 2020

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have announced $100 million dollars in housing assistance to help Minnesotans hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, announced Tuesday, is aimed at helping prevent evictions and homelessness and to maintain housing stability for individuals and families. The investment will be funded with federal money through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, authorizied by the Coronavirus Relief Bill.

