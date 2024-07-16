Jul 16, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

100 Grams of Meth Seized, 2 Arrested Following Search Warrants in Aitkin Co.

Brian Smolik Mona Weimer

41-year-old Brian Smolik of McGregor (left) and 66-year-old Mona Weimer of Palisade were arrested after law enforcement seized about 100 grams of methamphetamine following search warrants in Aitkin County. (Credit: AIM VCET)

Law enforcement agents arrested a man and a woman in Aitkin County recently after seizing around 100 grams of methamphetamine.

Agents from the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crime Enforcement Team (AIM VCET), along with Aitkin County Sheriff’s deputies, executed two search warrants on July 10th in Rice River and Shamrock townships.

41-year-old Brian Smolik of McGregor and 66-year-old Mona Weimer of Palisade were arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The AIM VCET asks residents in Aitkin, Itasca, or Mille Lacs counties with concerns or information involving drugs or violent crimes to call them at 218-927-7449.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Business

Local Printing Facility for Brainerd Dispatch to Close

Education & Government

Minnesota’s Ban on Gun Carry Permits for Young Adults is Unconstitutional, Appeals Court Rules

Community

Over 1,000 Unicyclists Gather in Bemidji for Unicon 21 Opening Ceremony

Education & Government

White Earth Joins Lawsuit to Defend EPA Rule on Tribal Water Rights