100 Grams of Meth Seized, 2 Arrested Following Search Warrants in Aitkin Co.

Law enforcement agents arrested a man and a woman in Aitkin County recently after seizing around 100 grams of methamphetamine.

Agents from the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crime Enforcement Team (AIM VCET), along with Aitkin County Sheriff’s deputies, executed two search warrants on July 10th in Rice River and Shamrock townships.

41-year-old Brian Smolik of McGregor and 66-year-old Mona Weimer of Palisade were arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The AIM VCET asks residents in Aitkin, Itasca, or Mille Lacs counties with concerns or information involving drugs or violent crimes to call them at 218-927-7449.