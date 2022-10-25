Lakeland PBS

10-Year-Old Walker Boy Dies After Falling from Tree

Mary BalstadOct. 25 2022

A 10-year-old Walker boy died last week after falling from a tree.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on October 20th at approximately 3:54 p.m., officials received a 911 call alerting them of a medical emergency involving a minor in Turtle Lake Township of Walker. Upon arriving to the scene, emergency service personnel learned that the victim had reportedly fallen from a tree and sustained injuries. EMS immediately began medical aid before transporting the child to a nearby landing zone to intercept an air med helicopter via ambulance.

Life-saving efforts were performed on the victim, but he was later pronounced dead.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office state the case is currently under investigation. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office are assisting in the case.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police, North Memorial Ambulance services and Sanford Air Med all assisted on the scene of the accident.

By — Mary Balstad

