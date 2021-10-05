Lakeland PBS

10-Year-Old Struck by Semi in Downtown Crookston

Nick UrsiniOct. 5 2021

A 10-year-old girl from Crookston was struck by a semi early Monday evening in downtown Crookston.

According to the Crookston Police Department, the call came in at 5:30 PM on Monday that a pedestrian had been struck by a semi at the intersection of Broadway and Robert Street.

According to the release, the preliminary investigation indicates the victim was on the northeast corner sidewalk when she was struck by the rear wheels of the semi-trailer as the semi was making a right-hand turn from East Robert Street onto North Broadway to travel north.

The victim and her bicycle became entangled in the semi-trailer wheel. The semi came to a stop approximately a block and a half north of Robert Street. She was transported to RiverView Health and later airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

According to the release, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Single-Vehicle Crash with Injuries Reported Near St. Mathias Township

Serious Injuries Reported in Motor Vehicle Crash in Hackensack

Itasca County Man Sentenced to Over 13 Years for Vehicular Assault

One Person Shot in Bemidji at Pine Ridge Apartments

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.