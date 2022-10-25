10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling from Tree in Rural Walker

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 10-year-old boy has died after falling from a tree in rural Walker last week.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on October 20th at approximately 3:54 p.m., officials received a 911 call alerting them of a medical emergency involving a minor in Turtle Lake Township in rural Walker. Upon arriving at the scene, emergency service personnel learned that the victim had reportedly fallen from a tree and sustained injuries. EMS immediately began medical aid before transporting the child to a nearby landing zone to intercept an air med helicopter via ambulance.

Life-saving efforts were performed on the victim, but he was later pronounced dead.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office state the case is currently under investigation. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office are assisting in the case.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police, North Memorial Ambulance services and Sanford Air Med all assisted on the scene of the accident.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today