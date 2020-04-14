Lakeland PBS

10 Women Honored as Legendary Women of Brainerd Public Schools

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 14 2020

In March, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the Lakeland viewing area, Brainerd Public Schools honored 10 Legendary Women from all walks of life to celebrate their unique professions and experiences since graduation. The women serve as role models to both male and female students.

The women were nominated by their peers and honored for their trailblazing careers, including being an archaeologist, an innovative sports journalist, a music teacher, and an infectious disease physician. The Legendary Women of Brainerd Public Schools were first recognized in 2019 during Women’s History Month to highlight the contributions of women in history.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

