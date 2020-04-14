10 Women Honored as Legendary Women of Brainerd Public Schools

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In March, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the Lakeland viewing area, Brainerd Public Schools honored 10 Legendary Women from all walks of life to celebrate their unique professions and experiences since graduation. The women serve as role models to both male and female students.

The women were nominated by their peers and honored for their trailblazing careers, including being an archaeologist, an innovative sports journalist, a music teacher, and an infectious disease physician. The Legendary Women of Brainerd Public Schools were first recognized in 2019 during Women’s History Month to highlight the contributions of women in history.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today