10 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 505 New Cases Reported Thursday

The state reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths and 505 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. One of the new deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:

A person in Koochiching County aged 85-89

The new cases came from 26,012 tests for a case positivity rate of 1.9%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity continues to fall and is now at 3.9% That remains below the caution threshold of 5.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 47 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Beltrami – 3

Cass – 6

Clearwater-1

Crow Wing – 7

Hubbard – 2

Itasca – 6

Koochiching – 14

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 2

Wadena – 5

