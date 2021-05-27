10 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 505 New Cases Reported Thursday
The state reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths and 505 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. One of the new deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A person in Koochiching County aged 85-89
The new cases came from 26,012 tests for a case positivity rate of 1.9%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity continues to fall and is now at 3.9% That remains below the caution threshold of 5.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 47 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 6
- Clearwater-1
- Crow Wing – 7
- Hubbard – 2
- Itasca – 6
- Koochiching – 14
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Wadena – 5
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.