10 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,167 New Cases Reported Friday

Betsy Melin — Apr. 23 2021

The state today reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,167 new coronavirus cases. One of the deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area. A Mille Lacs resident between the ages of 80 and 84.

The new cases came from 52,967 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.09%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 151 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 6
  • Cass – 7
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 17
  • Hubbard – 8
  • Itasca – 44
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 19
  • Morrison – 13
  • Polk – 5
  • Roseau – 12
  • Todd – 4
  • Wadena – 3

