10 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,167 New Cases Reported Friday
The state today reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,167 new coronavirus cases. One of the deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area. A Mille Lacs resident between the ages of 80 and 84.
The new cases came from 52,967 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.09%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 151 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 6
- Cass – 7
- Clearwater – 5
- Crow Wing – 17
- Hubbard – 8
- Itasca – 44
- Koochiching – 5
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mille Lacs – 19
- Morrison – 13
- Polk – 5
- Roseau – 12
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 3
