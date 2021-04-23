10 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,167 New Cases Reported Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,167 new coronavirus cases. One of the deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area. A Mille Lacs resident between the ages of 80 and 84.

The new cases came from 52,967 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.09%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 151 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 6

Cass – 7

Clearwater – 5

Crow Wing – 17

Hubbard – 8

Itasca – 44

Koochiching – 5

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mille Lacs – 19

Morrison – 13

Polk – 5

Roseau – 12

Todd – 4

Wadena – 3

