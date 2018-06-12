10 Modern Marvels That Changed America

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More
Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More
I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More
Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More