1 Teen Pedestrian Killed, 1 Injured After Being Struck by Car in Itasca Co.

One teenage girl has been killed and another suffered injuries after being struck by a car in Itasca County early Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a Chevy Monte Carlo, driven by 18-year-old Matthew Tombeck of Marble, was traveling south on Highway 169 in Coleraine when it struck two teenagers walking in the southbound lane. Both pedestrians landed in the southbound lanes of the highway.

One pedestrian, 14-year-old Dakota Jones, died of her injuries at the scene. The other person, a 13-year-old, was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol believes no alcohol was involved, and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. No city of residence was listed for either pedestrian.