1 Person Sent to Hospital After Staples Apartment Fire

One person was flown to a Twin Cities hospital following a fire at a Staples apartment complex on Wednesday night.

According to a press release from Staples Fire Department, firefighters were called to the Staples Hi-Rise Apartments around 9:30 p.m. and were advised that smoke was showing on the second floor of the 60-unit complex.

A victim was located in the second-floor apartment where the fire originated. The victim was first taken by ambulance to Lakewood Health System before being flown to a Twin Cities metro hospital.

The fire was contained to that one apartment, but other surrounding units sustained minor smoke damage. Several tenants were displaced due to the smoke and are receiving services from the Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation.