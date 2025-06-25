1 Person Reportedly Taken by Ambulance After Bemidji House Fire

A house fire broke out in Bemidji near 12th Street and Delton Avenue a little after 9 on Tuesday night.

Witnesses tell Lakeland News that emergency personnel performed CPR on a victim, who was then taken away by ambulance. Firefighters on the scene worked quickly to get the two-story structure fire under control. It was unclear if there were any more people inside.

Lakeland News will provide an update on this story as more information becomes available.