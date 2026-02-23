Feb 23, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

1 Person Injured After Vehicle Rolls Near Randall in Morrison County

One person was injured near Randall in Morrison County following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at around 1:42 p.m., 25-year-old Aysha Zamarripa of Lindstrom, MN was driving an SUV westbound on Highway 115 and 105th Avenue in Darling Township when she lost control of the vehicle on a curve and rolled into a ditch. She was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

Zamarripa was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash, and road conditions were reported to be dry.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

central elementary school building bemidji sqk

02-23-2026

Education & Government

Bemidji School Board Approves Sale of Central Elementary to Area Nonprofit

fire generic background 16x9

02-23-2026

News

Alexandria Home Believed To Be Total Loss After Structure Fire

darrell seki sr. red lake state of the band 2026 thumbnail

02-20-2026

Education & Government

Red Lake Expresses Concerns With Federal Actions at State of the Band Address

Justin Eichorn Hennepin County Jail Mugshot Thumbnail

02-20-2026

Crime

Trial Date Set for Former MN State Senator Charged in Undercover Sex Sting