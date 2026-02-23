1 Person Injured After Vehicle Rolls Near Randall in Morrison County

One person was injured near Randall in Morrison County following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at around 1:42 p.m., 25-year-old Aysha Zamarripa of Lindstrom, MN was driving an SUV westbound on Highway 115 and 105th Avenue in Darling Township when she lost control of the vehicle on a curve and rolled into a ditch. She was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

Zamarripa was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash, and road conditions were reported to be dry.