May 4, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

1 Person Injured After Car Strikes Bear in Morrison County

One person was injured when a car struck a bear on Highway 10 in Morrison County last night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the car, driven by 18-year-old Kaija Peine of Rice, Minnesota, went into the ditch after hitting the bear around 11 p.m. near Cushing.

Peine was not injured but a passenger, 19-year-old Mia Hurd of Sartell, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

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