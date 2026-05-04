1 Person Injured After Car Strikes Bear in Morrison County

One person was injured when a car struck a bear on Highway 10 in Morrison County last night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the car, driven by 18-year-old Kaija Peine of Rice, Minnesota, went into the ditch after hitting the bear around 11 p.m. near Cushing.

Peine was not injured but a passenger, 19-year-old Mia Hurd of Sartell, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.