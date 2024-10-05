1 Person Injured After an Explosion at a Red Lake Home

One person was injured after an explosion at a home in Red Lake on Friday.

According to Red Lake Department of Public Safety Director Kendall Kingbird, Sr., the home was completely destroyed, and multiple homes in the area near Thunder Lake and BOT Drive were also damaged from the explosion.

Only one person was in the home that exploded, and that person was taken to Red Lake Indian Hospital to be treated for injuries and is currently in stable condition. The Red Cross is on the scene and is there to assist those affected by the explosion.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion. The Red Lake Police Department is asking the community to stay away from the scene at this time.