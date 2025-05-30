1 Person from Walker, 1 from Menahga Dead in Head-on Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Cass County has left two people dead.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports it responded to the crash last night shortly after nine. The crash took place on County Road 13 north of County Road 153 in Turtle Lake Township.

When deputies and responders arrived on scene, they found that two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. A 61-year-old man from Walker, who was the driver and sole occupant of a 2009 Kia Sportage, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 55-year-old woman from Menahga who was driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger was also pronounced dead.

Two other occupants of the Dodge Avenger include a 46-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both from Walker. They were treated and transported via helicopters to regional hospitals for serious injuries.

Autopsies are scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.