1 Person Found Dead, Another Injured in House Fire North of Bemidji

One person died and another was injured in a house fire just north of Bemidji early Sunday morning.

The Bemidji Fire Department reports at around 3:16 a.m., firefighters responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Town Hall Road in Northern Township, about seven miles north of Bemidji. Initial reports indicated one person had escaped from the single-wide mobile home while another remained unaccounted for.

29 firefighters and 11 pieces of equipment were on the scene to battle the fire. As the fire was brought under control, crews entered the home and located the unaccounted-for occupant deceased inside the structure.

One other civilian was injured in the fire, and that individual’s condition is not being released at this time. The home and its contents are a complete loss.

Bemidji fire officials say the fire appears to be accidental in nature, but it remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.