May 30, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

1 Person Dies in Baxter After Vehicle Hits Another Car, Collides with Building

Note: This story has been updated since the report above aired on Lakeland News.

One person died following a crash involving two vehicles on Tuesday in Baxter.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 60-year-old Kendahl Duane Sweet of Baxter died after his vehicle went off the road and collided with the side of a building. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Excelsior Road and Highway 371.

The State Patrol says Sweet was driving a Range Rover eastbound on 371 when it struck a car and pushed the car into the intersection. The Range Rover then went into the south ditch, over a curb, and made contact with the Bill’s Gun Shop & Range building.

55-year-old Laura Lee Marinucci of Brainerd, the driver of the other vehicle, was listed as not being injured.

